Russia ‘doesn’t have the courage’ to admit defeat; Ukrainian President Zelensky

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky declared in a video message to the country on Tuesday (July 12) that Russia ‘lacks the fortitude’ to concede defeat in Ukraine. Zelensky also warned the Russian military that it is not secure ‘anywhere in our country’. According to Zelensky, ‘they [Russia] no longer have strategic power, character, or knowledge of what they are doing here, on our soil. There isn’t a shred of bravery in admitting defeat and withdrawing soldiers from Ukrainian land’.

The occupants have already ‘feeling very well what contemporary artillery is,’ Zelensky added, mocking Russia’s supposedly ageing armaments and Soviet-era tactics. He went on to say that they won’t have a ‘safe rear anyplace on our territory’. The Ukrainian president praised the country’s unity and emphasised that the war’s result was ‘assured’. He explained, ‘They believed that our reconnaissance officers’ actions to preserve their nation were far more potent than any of their ‘special operations’. Russian soldiers are clearly terrified of our armed forces, as evidenced by eavesdropping of their communications.’

‘The so-called second army of the world is scared of Ukrainians and can only act on the basis of bottomless supplies of outdated Soviet weaponry,’ he added. ‘ They no longer have the strategic strength, character, or comprehension of what they are doing on our territory. They also lack the guts to concede defeat and remove forces from Ukrainian territory’, he said.

Ukraine ‘destroys’ Russian arsenal

His remarks came on the same day that Ukraine announced the destruction of armaments storage as part of a rocket and missile bombardment on Russian military sites in the country’s south. According to Ukrainian military sources, the attacks in the Kherson area destroyed artillery, armoured vehicles, and ‘an ammo storage in Nova Kakhovka’.