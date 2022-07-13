Russian arms depot ‘destroyed’ by Ukraine using US-supplied HIMARS

Ukraine said on Tuesday (July 12) that it has destroyed an armaments store as part of a rocket and missile onslaught on Russian military targets in the country’s south. According to Ukrainian military sources, the attacks in the Kherson area destroyed artillery, armoured vehicles, and ‘an ammo storage in Nova Kakhovka’. The Russian authorities in the city, on the other hand, have claimed that the Ukrainian attacks destroyed civilian facilities and killed at least seven people.

‘Warehouses were struck, as were businesses, a pharmacy, gas stations, and even a church,’ claimed Vladimir Leontiev, the president of the city’s Moscow-backed government, on social media. Separately, Ukrainian military intelligence said its personnel had rescued five hostages in Kherson during a ‘special operation’, including a military serviceman and a former police officer. The military did not provide a time frame.

HIMARS used to attack Russian armaments depot?

According to the Associated Press, the precision of the strike showed that Ukrainian forces deployed multiple-launch High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, supplied by the United States. Ekaterina Gubareva, the deputy head of Kherson’s pro-Russian administration, stated the same thing. According to press reports, Gubareva stated that Ukraine deployed long-range, precision artillery weapons supplied by the US in the Nova Kakhovka assaults.

For several weeks, the Ukrainian army has been launching a counter-offensive to retake Kherson, which was captured by Russian soldiers early in Ukraine’s invasion. Tass, a Russian news outlet, provided a different narrative. According to the report, the incident in Nova Kakhovka was caused by an explosion at a mineral fertiliser storage facility. According to the report, the attack also caused damage to a market, a hospital, and many dwellings. Some of the components in fertiliser are thought to be suitable for use as munitions.