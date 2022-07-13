Singapore Open: PV Sindhu enters second round

Singapore: Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu entered the second round of women’s singles at the Singapore Open 2022 campaign. PV Sindhu defeated Lianne Tan of Belgium in the first round by ‘21-15, 21-11’.

Another Indian shuttler, Mithun Manjunath entered the second round by defeating compatriot Kidambi Srikanth in the first round of men’s singles category by ‘17-21, 21-15, 18-21.

Later today, ace Indian shuttlers like Parupalli Kashyap, Ashmita Chaliha, Prannoy HS, Saina Nehwal and Malvika Bansod will be in action. They all will be starting their campaigns in the tournament.

The Singapore Open will take place in Singapore from July 12 to 17.