Strengthen your eye muscles and improve vision with these simple exercises

Numerous things, such as increasing screen time, ageing, UV ray exposure, and others might hurt the eyes. Even rubbing them has the danger of seriously harming your vision. However, including some easy exercises in your regular routine will make your eyes to function reliably.

Palming: This technique promotes eye relaxation. Fingers are placed on the forehead, and hands are cupped over the eyes. Don’t put too much pressure on the eyes.

Eye circles: Although we commonly do this and find it amusing, it is a useful eye care exercise. Simply move your eyes up and down as well as left and right. Repeat each movement ten times.

Pencil or eye pushups: For this exercise, hold a pencil at arm’s length straight in front of your face. The pencil is then slowly drawn towards the nose. Simply follow the pencil with your eyes.

Blinking: Blinking is important because it keeps your eyes moist and removes dirt from them.