This cooking oil is capable of reducing monsoon hair loss.

Did you know this cooking oil can stop monsoon hair fall

The relief from the oppressive heat that the monsoon offers is nothing short of a pleasure. However, it is also the time of the year when many seasonal maladies and problems are fought by our body, skin, and hair. Monsoon-induced hair fall is one such regular day-to-day issue; it can get worse, going from losing one or two strands to losing a lot of hair in a single wash. Here is an old culinary trick that would not only reduce hair loss but also promote hair growth within a short period of time. Read on…

The secret way to stop hair loss using cooking oil

The sad reality is that most of the high-priced, chemical-filled cosmetic solutions that promise to reverse hair loss in only a few days really make things worse and lead to other problems like alopecia, skin allergies, and headaches.

As they say, going back to the basics is the best course of action, and what if we told you that the basics are right there in your kitchen? Yes, we are referring to the powerful Mustard oil!

Why Mustard oil for hair?

The Kachi Ghani Sarson Tel is a traditional hair cure that works wonders to stop hair loss from getting worse. The powerful essence and pungent scent of this oil, which is widely used in everyday Indian cooking, aids in both halting hair loss and promoting natural hair growth. And how does it operate?

How Mustard oil helps in stopping hair loss?

Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids are abundant in mustard oil. In fact, it naturally has the ideal ratio of these vital fatty acids needed for healthy hair development. In addition, mustard oil has a significant amount of vitamin E, which promotes cell regeneration and repairs damage to hair follicles.

The inclusion of zinc, beta-carotene, and selenium in mustard oil, a strong source of iron, magnesium, calcium, and vitamins A, D, E, and K, aids in promoting hair development and delays the onset of grey hairs.

One more reason why beauty experts swear by Mustard oil for hair as the ultimate remedy is because of its rich antioxidant properties, which makes it perfect for regrowth of hair even after season or covid induced hair fall.1 teaspoon of mustard seeds should be added to the pan with the 2 tablespoons of mustard oil after the seeds begin to sputter. Put it in a blender after putting out the flame and letting it cool.

Then, add 2 teaspoons of water to the combined oil, and whisk it well with a whisker until the mixture takes on the consistency of a thick sauce.

When water is added and whisked into oil, mustard loses some of its heated strength and becomes a soothingly chilly oil. For optimum results, massage it into the scalp and leave it on overnight. For better results, wash it with a shampoo devoid of chemicals twice a week.