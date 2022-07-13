Ukraine launches rockets into a Russian-controlled area as Kiev prepares southern counter-attack.

Ukraine said on Tuesday that it had launched a long-range rocket attack against Russian forces and military equipment in southern Ukraine, which it plans to retake with hundreds of thousands of troops in a counter-offensive.

According to Ukraine, the strike killed 52 Russians when it hit an ammunition dump in the town of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region. It came after Washington provided Ukraine with HIMARS mobile artillery systems, which Kyiv claims its forces are using more effectively.

A different version was given by a Russian-installed official in Kherson. He stated that at least seven people had been killed, as well as civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The battlefield accounts could not be independently verified by Reuters.

The area struck by Ukraine is one that Russia seized after launching what Moscow called a ‘special military operation’ on February 24. It is strategically important due to Black Sea access, a once-thriving agricultural industry, and its location just north of Russian-annexed Crimea.

Ukrainian government officials have spoken of mobilising up to one million troops in order to retake the country’s southern regions from Russian control.

‘The enemy lost 52 (people), a Msta-B howitzer, a mortar, and seven armoured and other vehicles, as well as an ammunition depot in Nova Kakhovka, based on the results of our rocket and artillery units,’ Ukraine’s southern military command said in a statement.