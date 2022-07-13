Zendaya becomes the youngest person to ever receive two acting nominations at the Emmys in 2022, making history.

Zendaya keeps making history. For her part in the teen drama ‘Euphoria,’ Zendaya received her second Emmy nomination on Tuesday during the announcement of nominees. Zendaya, 25, is now the youngest actor to receive two nominations for an Emmy. She also secured the distinction of becoming the Emmys’ youngest-ever nominee.

She previously made history in 2020 for her work as Rue in ‘Euphoria,’ becoming the youngest lead actress drama winner (she was 24 at the time) and only the second Black woman to ever win the award, after Viola Davis for ‘How to Get Away With Murder.’

The Emmy nominations were unveiled on Tuesday where Zendaya also earned nominations for producing and writing original lyrics for two songs featured in Euphoria, ‘I`m Tired’ and ‘Elliot`s’ Song.

Soon after the nominations were announced, Zendaya took to Instagram and penned a note expressing her happiness.’Making this show with this cast and crew of the most incredibly talented people that I get the privilege of learning from everyday has been a highlight of my life. I`m so proud to work beside you and CONGRATULATIONS! I don`t have the words to express the love and gratitude I feel right now, all I can do is say thank you with all my heart! Thanks to everyone who connected with our show, it is an honor to share it with you. Thank you @samlev00 for everything you do, this show is what it is because of your heart, and thank you to @labrinth @marcellrev @hbo @a24 for being the best creative collaborators. Lastly thank you to the @televisionacademy for this incredible acknowledgement. We out here Emmy nominated again y`all,’ she wrote.

Following a group of high school students in the town of East Highland, including Zendaya’s 17-year-old drug addict Rue, through their experiences with identity, trauma, drugs, family, friendships, love, and sex, ‘Euphoria’ is based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin from HOT. On September 12, NBC will air a live broadcast of the Emmy Awards of this year.