3 high-protein, potent vegan breakfast ideas for folks who are busy

According to experts, protein is one of the essential nutrients needed by the body because it aids in the growth of muscles and the healing and creation of new cells. It is a crucial nutrient for the body’s metabolic processes as well. However, as a result of changing lifestyles, many are now so busy that they neglect their health. One of the most significant meals of the day is breakfast, and having protein at breakfast can help you stay active all day long while your body digests the protein. Those who are busy struggle to come up with a breakfast option that would satisfy their protein needs. Thus, we bring you 3 such high-protein recipes that are apt for your breakfast. Take a look.

Chickpea Omelette

For those seeking vegan protein sources, this is the ideal breakfast option. It has an omelette-like flavour and is egg-free and gluten-free. Here’s how you can simplify it. In a bowl, combine 30 grammes of chickpea flour with 1 tablespoon of nutritional yeast and a little salt. Then, mix everything thoroughly while adding 2-4 tbsp of water to create a smooth paste. For a smoother paste, add more water. Add 2-3 tbsp of finely chopped bell peppers, 2 tbsp of mushrooms, 1/2 sliced red onion, and 2-3 tbsp of your preferred herbs after that. After thoroughly combining all the ingredients, heat some butter or oil in a pan over a medium heat. Let the pan heat nicely and then add 1-2 ladles of this batter to the pan. Spread like an omelette and cook for 3-5 minutes. Once it looks cooked, turn it over and cook from the other side as well. Top up with your favourite cheese and enjoy this healthy protein-rich breakfast.

Scrambled Tofu

For individuals who can’t consume paneer or other types of protein-rich food, this vegan meal is a godsend. It only need 4 items to make it, and it tastes absolutely amazing. Heat some oil in a frying pan over a medium temperature. When the oil is hot enough, add the crumbled tofu, 1/4 tsp salt, 2 pinches of black pepper, and the turmeric powder. Stir well using gentle strokes, and then cook the tofu for 5-7 minutes on a medium temperature. Serve warm.

Moong Dal and Paneer Dosa

If the batter is prepared, you can quickly prepare this delectable cheela, which resembles a dosa with paneer inside. Once soaked, grind the dals together with some 2-3 green chillies and 1-inch ginger. Make sure that the dal batter is smooth. Next, combine 1 cup paneer with 1 tomato, 1 finely chopped small onion, 1/4 tsp chaat masala powder, 1/4 teaspoon coriander leaves, and salt to taste in a bowl. Now, heat a medium-sized dosa pan and clean it with some water. Next, use a kitchen brush and apply it all over the pan and pour a ladle full of the batter and spread just like a dosa. Let it cook for a minute so that it gets crispy, then add 2-3 tbsp of the paneer mixture into it and fold the cheela like a dosa. Take it off the pan and enjoy with green chutney.