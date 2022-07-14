5 detained for fabricating fake passport for killer of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Five people, including a woman, have been detained by the police for allegedly helping Lawrence Bishnoi’s nephew in getting a fake passport, according to officials on Wednesday. The accused, according to the police, helped Sachin Thapan and other gangsters in acquiring fake passports. Thapan, Bisnoi’s nephew, is accused of taking part in the plot to kill Punjabi singer Siddu Moosewala. Later, he left the nation.

Moosewala’s murder was plotted by Anmol Bishnoi and Sachin Thapan. According to the police, they hired shooters, gave them weapons, and then used fake passports to flee the country. They identified the accused as 27-year-old Rahul Sarkar, 55-year-old Arjit Kumar, 33-year-old Navneet Prajapati, 33-year-old Somnath Prajapati, and a 27-year-old woman.

On July 4, police got a tip about Sarkar’s location that he was communicating with Lawrence Bishnoi gang members. To catch him, a trap was set next to the footbridge at Saket Metro Station. When a car was spotted close to the bridge, police signalled for the driver to stop, but the driver accelerated and tried to escape.