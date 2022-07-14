Attempt to target PM Modi busted; 6 arrested, including alleged ‘kingpin’

Bihar Police have detained a third person, purportedly the chief mastermind of the plot to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state, along with five others. The police had originally detained two persons, including a former police officer, after discovering a ‘possible terror module engaged in anti-India activities’.

Arman Malik, the third suspect, was apprehended in Patna’s Alba Colony. He is reported to be the mastermind of the ‘divide India’ programme. The other two suspects were apprehended late Wednesday in Patna’s Phulwari Sharif neighbourhood. Following Malik’s arrest, 3 additional persons were apprehended, bringing the total number of arrests to 6. The organisation reportedly intended to attack Narendra Modi during his July 12 visit to the state.

‘Mohammad Jallauddin, a retired Jharkhand police officer, and Athar Parvez were the first two detained. They are associated with PFI. Jallauddin was a member of the Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) in the past ‘, Manish Kumar, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) at Phulwari Sharif. ‘ They were instructing people on how to wield swords and knives while also inciting community violence. According to an inquiry, individuals from different states were paying them visits to Patna. To disguise their identities, the guests used to change their names while staying in hotels in Bihar’s capital, Patna’, he stated

Documents pertaining to Islamic radicalism were confiscated;

Police also confiscated other extremist-related materials from their hands, including claimed documents attempting to ‘Islamize India by 2047.’ The ASP further stated that Parvez’s younger brother was imprisoned in 2001-02 in connection with bomb blast cases in Bihar following the repeal of SIMI. During the investigation, it was also discovered that Parvez was in contact with several international organisations and was soliciting funds for anti-India operations. ‘The police have also enlisted the help of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to conduct additional investigations into their money trail,’ he said.

Meanwhile, the Popular Front of India (PFI) has distanced itself from the Patna Police-uncovered anti-India conspiracy. According to Anis Ahmed, General Secretary of the Islamist organisation, the police account should not be trusted. He stated that the PFI is under attack. ‘The NIA, the ED, and others came after us. They are now requesting that state and local police pursue us. The dots do not align in the police’s particular account… It is a fictional work ‘, Ahmed said.

PM Modi visits the Bihar Vidhan Sabha centennial.

On July 12, PM Modi spoke at the concluding ceremony of the Bihar Legislative Assembly’s centennial celebrations. He remarked about the affection he received from the state and stated that he bends his heart in reverence in front of the people of Bihar. PM Modi also lay the groundwork for the Vidhan Sabha museum. ‘Bihar’s nature is such that anyone who loves it will be rewarded many times over. Today, I also had the honour of being the country’s first Prime Minister to visit the Bihar Vidhan Sabha complex. I thank the people of Bihar for their kindness ‘, he had stated.