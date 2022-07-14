‘Batgirl’ by DC is apparently being postponed till 2023.

According to reports, the forthcoming DC film ‘Batgirl’ has been postponed until 2023. The information was provided by Warner Bros. to UK media as a release timetable. On the list of 2023 theatrical releases was ‘Batgirl.’ Previously, the film was scheduled to air on HBO Max sometime in 2022. The combination of Warner Bros, the organisation that owns DC Films, and Discovery to form Warner Bros Discovery may be to blame for the change. Due to new higher-ups, some upcoming projects have been impacted.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directed the film, which features Leslie Grace as the title superhero and is the character’s first live-action outing in the twenty-first century. Real-name Barbara Gordon, she is the daughter of Bruce Wayne or Batman’s greatest ally, Commissioner James Gordon, and becomes a superhero.

Although several characters have taken on the role of Batgirl, Barbara is still by far the most well-known.

JK Simmons reprises his role as Gordon, Barbara’s father, in the movie. Simmons, who is primarily recognised for his role as the crazed editor of the Daily Bugle J Jonah Jameson, who played Gordon in the ‘Spider-Man’ films, made his directorial debut in 2017’s ‘Justice League’ and its director’s edit, ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League.’ Along with Brendan Fraser, Jacob Scipio is a star.

Michael Keaton’s iconic Batman from the 1989 film Batman and the 1992 sequel Batman Returns is also there. He is anticipated to act as Barbara’s mentor. The Flash, which is scheduled to come out on June 23, 2023, will also see Keaton reprising the role.