Ex-Bihar minister, VIP leader Ramai Ram passes away

Patna: Former Bihar minister and senior leader of Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) Ramai Ram, ailing for the past few days passed away in a private hospital on Thursday. Ramai Ram was unwell for the past few days and was undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Patna where he breathed his last. Ram is survived by two daughters.

A party hopper who started off as an Independent MLA in the 1970s, Ram served as a minister under Prasad’s wife Rabri Devi and, later, after joining JD(U), was given a cabinet berth by Kumar. He had represented reserved Bochahan assembly seat of Muzaffarpur for a record nine times and his political career, spanning over five decades, was beset with numerous controversies. Ramai Ram who was in the Rashtriya Janata Dal had joined VIP following denial of party ticket for the recently held by-elections from Bochha reserved Assembly Constituency.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took to Twitter to condole the death and recall his long association with the departed leader. The chief minister termed the death of Ramai Ram as a personal loss to him. Leader of opposition in Bihar assembly Tejaswi Prasad Yadav on his Twitter handle, sharing the news of demise of Ramai Ram said that the departed leader was a committed social worker and prayed the Almighty to give courage to the family to bear the loss.