‘Hateful act’ desecrates Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at Hindu temple in Canada; India

New Delhi: A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was desecrated in a Hindu temple in Canada on Wednesday (July 13, 2022), and the incident is being investigated as a hate crime, according to local authorities. A five-meter-tall Mahatma Gandhi monument was vandalised at a Vishnu temple in Richmond Hill, Ontario. According to media sources, the perpetrator damaged the monument with ‘graphic language’ such as ‘rapist’ and ‘Khalistan’. Mahatma Gandhi’s monument is claimed to have been in its current position, a peace park, for over three decades.

We are deeply anguished by this hate crime that seeks to terrorize the Indian community. It has led to increased concern and insecurity in the Indian community here. We have approached the Canadian government to investigate and ensure perpetrators are brought to justice swiftly. https://t.co/wDe3BUpEWi — India in Canada (@HCI_Ottawa) July 13, 2022

Meanwhile, India stated that this ‘criminal, nasty act’ of vandalism has gravely wounded the sensibilities of the Indian community in Canada. ‘ We are saddened by the vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at Richmond Hill’s Vishnu temple. This violent, cruel act of vandalism has greatly damaged the feelings of the Indian community in Canada. We are working with Canadian authorities to investigate this hate crime ‘,the Indian Consulate General in Toronto tweeted about it.

The High Commission of India in Ottawa also responded to the event, saying they are ‘very pained’ by this hate crime that aims to ‘terrorise’ the Indian community. ‘ We are profoundly troubled by this hate crime, which aims to frighten the Indian community. It has generated fear and uneasiness among the Indian community here. We have requested that the Canadian government investigate and bring the offenders to justice as soon as possible ‘,they stated in a tweet.