Indian Railways extends this train

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to extend the service of a train. The North Eastern Railway Zone has decided to extend the Gorakhpur-Hisar Gorakhdham Superfast Express Train to Bathinda in Punjab. The decision was taken considering the heavy passenger rush.

From today, the last stop of this train will be Bathinda instead of Hisar town in Haryana. Train no.12555 Gorakhpur – Bathinda Gorakhdham Superfast Express will leave Gorakhpur at 16.35 pm on July 14 and will reach Bathinda at 12.40 am. The train will be leaving from Rohtak at 07.23 am, Kalanur Kalan at 07.44 am, Bhiwani at 08.40 am, Hisar at 09.32 am and Sirsa at 10.55 am.

Train no. 12556 Bathinda – Gorakhpur Gorakhdham Superfast Express will leave Sirsa at 15.40 pm on July 14 to reach Hisar at 17.00 pm, Bhiwani at 18.10 pm, Kalanur Kalan at 18.36 pm and Rohtak at 19.25 pm. It will reach its final destination Gorakhpur at 19.45 pm. On July 15, train no. 12556 Bathinda – Gorakhpur Express will depart Bathinda at 14.00 pm. Train no. 12556 Bathinda-Gorakhpur Express will not commute between Bathinda-Sirsa on the first day. The timing of this train will remain the same at the rest of the stations.