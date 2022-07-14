Indian Railways introduces vistadome coaches in this train

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to introduce vistadome coaches in Janshatabdi Express on the Jabalpur-Ranikmalapati route. The West Central Railway Zone announced this.

The Vistadome coaches have large glass panels for windows, rotating seats, a glass roof and observation lounges for passengers to take in the surrounding vista of the passing-by landscape.

Indian Railways introduced vistadome coaches for the first time in Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express in 2018. Later, it was introduced in Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express in June 2021 and to the Deccan Queen on the Mumbai-Pune route from August 2021.

Each vistadome coach has a seating capacity of 44 seats, 180-degree seat rotation and WiFi-based passenger information systems. The coaches are manufactured by Integral Coach Factory in Chennai on the LHB (Linke-Hofmann-Busch platform/technology).