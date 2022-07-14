Internet users are baffled by Deepika Padukone’s lookalike.

A Deepika Padukone doppelganger has the internet enthralled. To corroborate their suspicion, fans of the actor have been reading through the images on the Instagram account of a woman named Rijuta Ghosh Deb, a digital content provider. They come to the conclusion that Deb does, in fact, resemble Padukone strikingly, especially in the eyes. In order to compare the two photographs side by side, online users have been creating collages of the images.

In the comments area of Rijuta’s photographs, fans have been writing things like ‘Thought this was Deepika Padukone fr’ and ‘For once I thought that was Deepika Padukone.’

One joked, ‘I think you’ll be able to open deepika’s phone face id ?.’

Fans agreed that it is difficult to determine if she or Deepika is in a photo that Rijuta shared of her obscuring the lower half of her face with her right hand. Whether on purpose or not, even the hairstyle is similar to Deepika’s.

Many concurred with the general consensus that they do resemble one another, but others passionately disagreed. One wrote: ‘Both are lovely. I’m sorry, but she doesn’t resemble Deepika Padukone, my favourite actress.’

‘Not at all does this girl resembles Deepika,’ one other wrote.

In Shakun Batra’s love drama ‘Gehraiyaan,’ Deepika Padukone appeared opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rajat Kapoor. Her next projects include Nag Ashwin’s ‘Project K’ and Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan’ (with Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Dimple Kapadia) (with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani)

She will also make a cameo appearance in ‘Cirkus’ by Rohit Shetty.