Italy’s administration in jeopardy as 5-Star Movement refuses to participate in vote of confidence.

The 5-Star Movement in Italy will not participate in a parliamentary confidence vote on Thursday, according to party leader Giuseppe Conte, in a move that appeared to spell the end of Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government.

Other coalition parties have threatened to leave the government if 5-Star boycotts the Senate vote, while Draghi himself stated this week that he would not lead a cabinet without Conte’s support.

On Wednesday, the prime minister’s office made no immediate reaction.

The 5-Star move throws Italy into political turmoil, jeopardises efforts to win billions of euros in European Union money, and raises the possibility of early national elections in the autumn.

Conte stated late Wednesday that his party will not support the confidence vote, arguing that the government should do more to address the eurozone’s third largest economy’s mounting social concerns.

‘I’m afraid that September will be a period when many people will have to choose between paying their electricity bill and buying food,’ he remarked, referring to a substantial increase in energy expenses.

Nonetheless, he kept the door open for additional negotiations with Draghi on bridging policy gaps.

‘We are completely eager to communicate, to contribute constructively to the government, to Draghi,’ he continued, ‘but we are not willing to issue a blank cheque.’