Kumar Vishwas’ security upgrades to Y-plus category by centre.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has upgraded former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas’ security from Y to Y-plus. He will be assigned this security status nationwide, according to MHA officials.

Based on a tip from the Intelligence Bureau, MHA enhanced Kumar Vishwas’ security. Before, Kumar had Y category security.

11 commandos of the Armed Police are deployed in the Y-plus security. Five of the 11 static police officers will reside in and around the VIP’s home for security reasons. Additionally, three shifts of six Protective Service Officers (PSO) are on duty.