Lalit Modi shares photos, claims to be dating Sushmita Sen; Netizens react | See pics

Lalit Modi, the former, disgraced Chairman of Indian Premiere League (IPL), came up with shocking statements, claiming that he is dating actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen.

Earlier, Modi had shared a series of pictures of the two on Twitter, calling the actress his ‘better half’ and describing it as a ‘new beginning’. He shared pictures with Sushmita on his Twitter handle, stating that he is back in London after a global tour with her.

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. ?????????? pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

This prompted many to speculate as to whether he has married the actor. However, in a follow-up tweet, Modi clarified that no, they are not married — yet. ‘That too it will happen one day’ he wrote.

Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. ???????? pic.twitter.com/Rx6ze6lrhE — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Modi is a fugitive from Indian law. He came to the limelight after he became the Vice President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2005. But his stars rose when he achieved his lifelong dream of helping kick off an intra-country cricket league. It materialised in the form of IPL in 2008, which he ran until 2010.

But shortly after the 2010 iteration of the tournament ended, he was suspended by BCCI on charges of financial misconduct. Three years later, he was banned for life after an investigation found him guilty of charges that were levelled against him. After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also launched an investigation, he fled to London. He has maintained his innocence in the case.

Rumours of Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen’s affair used to float as far back as 2010 when Modi was running things as the IPL Chairman. Memes and jokes on this have flooded both on his comment section and over pages.

#LalitModi in Reverse Gear ?? ? Married to Engage in 32 minutes ? pic.twitter.com/2VFzBd3FEh — Rajkumar (@JournoRajkumar) July 14, 2022