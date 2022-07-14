Next J&K Congress chief likely to be Ghulam Nabi Azad’s assistant.

A key G23 group member and aide to the previous chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Azad, could be named as the new leader of the Jammu and Kashmir section of the Congress. Within 48 hours, Congress had a second key meeting at the party’s war room on Wednesday, and Azad’s presence at the meeting ignited the rumour mills.

Waqar Rasool’s name is also being discussed, according to Jammu and Kashmir Congress sources, but now that Ghulam Nabi Azad is present at the meeting, there is a greater chance that a member of his party will win the post.

The meeting was chaired over by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal. ‘The meeting of senior Congress leaders from Jammu & Kashmir was held in Delhi, to discuss party affairs and election preparedness,’ after the meeting, he tweeted. The meeting, according to sources, was meant to discuss ways to strengthen the party ahead of this year’s assembly elections.