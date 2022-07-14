Photos from the ‘Loki’ Season 2 set: Get the first glimpse at Sylvie’s comeback

The first MCU series to be renewed for a second season is ‘Loki.’ The adventures of the titular Asgardian God of Mischief are chronicled in the Tom Hiddleston-starring film. In the parallel timeline that the Avengers travelled to obtain the Infinity Stones in ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ this Loki is the one that managed to flee the Avengers following the Battle of New York. The Time Variance Authority (TVA), a group tasked with keeping an eye on so-called ‘variants’ or other versions of creatures in different worlds that do not act as they should and fulfil their destiny, kidnapped Loki in the first season of the Michael Waldron-created series.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Sasha Lane, Jack Veal, DeObia Oparei, Richard E. Grant, and Jonathan Majors also appeared in the first season. Di Martino played the role of Sylvie, a female Loki variant who becomes the prime target of TVA.

For some time now, set images from the season 2 production have been making their way online. Now, thanks to the show’s fan accounts, we have our first look at Sylvie in the most recent photos.

In the photos, Loki can be seen standing close to Sylvie as she faces a giant McDonald’s logo. Sylvie doesn’t appear to be aware of Loki’s presence. Many keen-eyed Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans have noticed that Sylvie’s attire, which is partially disguised by an overcoat, strongly recalls the livery of Mcdonald’s employees in the 1970s. Is Sylvie now a worker for McDonald’s?

Additionally, new images show Wilson and Hiddleston chatting. It is unknown if the dialogue taking place between shooting breaks is between the actors or one of their characters.

The first season finale of ‘Loki’ ended on an ominous note with the multiverse’s structure hanging in the balance. The episode, titled ‘For All Time. Always,’ featured Sylvie killing He Who Remains in Citadel at the End of Time and bringing Loki back to the TVA from the chambers of He Who Remains (a reincarnation of Kang the Conqueror played by Jonathan Majors). Through her acts, the multiverse is created, containing timelines that the TVA cannot alter.