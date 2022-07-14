Portronics launches new headphone in India

Mumbai: The Indian electronics manufacturer Portronics recently launched Portronics Muffs A headphones in the Indian markets.The headphones is priced at Rs. 1,999 and is currently available for purchase via official Portronics website and Amazon in Black, Blue and Red colours.

The new headphones feature 40mm drivers for producing powerful bass and is offers 30 hours of playback time on a single charge . It packs a 520mAh lithium-ion battery pack that will be fully charged in 55 minutes. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.2 with 10m range and the 3.5mm jack. The headphones are 230x190x90mm in size and weigh 170g.