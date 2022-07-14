DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Singapore Open Super 500 Badminton: Mithun Manjunath, Ashmita Chaliha crash out

Jul 14, 2022, 07:20 pm IST

Singapore: In badminton , India’s top players Ashmita Chaliha and Mithun Manjunath crashed out of the Singapore Open Super 500 Badminton tournament.

Mithun Manjunath lost to Nhat Nguyen of Ireland by ‘10-21, 21-18, 16-21’, 1 hour and 12 minutes.  Mithun Manjunath had earlier defeated compatriot Kidambi Srikanth in the previous round.

Ashmita Chaliha had lost to Han Yue of China by ‘9-21, 13-21’ in 25 minutes.

Earlier, Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal advanced to the quarterfinals of the Singapore Open 2022, defeating China’s He Bingjiao in the second round of the women’s singles category.

 

