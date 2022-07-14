Situation improves but 2.5 lakh people still affected by Assam floods in five districts.

Even though one more person lost their life and more than 2.5 lakh people continue to be affected by the floods in 5 distinct Assam districts, the situation with the floods in the state improved on Wednesday.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) stated that one person died in Kampur, in the Nagaon district, as a result of flooding. With this, Assam’s overall death toll from landslides and floods this year has increased to 193.

According to the report, 2,50,298 people are still struggling as a result of the floods in the Cachar, Chirang, Morigaon, Nagaon, and Tamulpur districts. According to the ASDMA report, Morigaon, where 1,01,064 people are still in need, is the next worst-affected district, with a total of 1,47,572 people suffering. Cachar is the worst-affected district overall.

Currently, 651 hectares of crop have been damaged throughout the state, and 349 villages are under water. The daily flood report stated that 71 relief camps are being run by the authorities in the districts of Cachar, Chirang, Dima Hasao, and Morigaon, where 17,014 people, including 3,139 children, are currently residing.