The United States and Israel have signed a joint pledge to deny Iran nuclear weapons.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid signed a joint pledge to deny Iran nuclear weapons, demonstrating unity among allies long divided over diplomacy with Tehran.

The undertaking, part of a ‘Jerusalem Declaration’ that capped Biden’s first visit to Israel as president, came a day after he told a local TV station that he was open to ‘last resort’ use of force against Iran – an apparent move toward accommodating Israel’s calls for world powers to provide a ‘credible military threat.’

‘We will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon,’ Biden said at a news conference following the declaration’s signing.

For years, Washington and Israel have made veiled statements about a possible preemptive war with Iran, which denies seeking nuclear weapons. However, whether they have the capability or will to deliver on this has been called into question.

The statement issued on Thursday reaffirmed the United States’ support for Israel’s regional military edge and ability to ‘defend itself alone.’

‘The United States emphasises that a key component of this pledge is the commitment to never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, and that it is prepared to use all elements of its national power to ensure that outcome,’ the statement continued.

Lapid portrayed this posture as a means of avoiding open conflict.

‘The only way to prevent a nuclear Iran is for Iran to understand that the free world will use force,’ he said following the signing ceremony.