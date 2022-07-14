Through surrogacy, Khloe Kardashian and ex-Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are expecting their second child. The former couple is reportedly expecting their second child together through surrogacy. The information was recently confirmed to a magazine by a Khloe spokeswoman. The two share a four-year-old daughter-True- together.

According to the representative, ‘We can confirm that True will have a sibling who was conceived in November.’ ‘Khloé is immensely appreciative of the exceptional surrogate for this wonderful blessing. Please be kind and give us some space so Khloe can concentrate on her family.’

The adultery issues involving Tristan caused the couple to split up earlier this year. Their relationship has been tumultuous for a while.

The source also added, ‘The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December.’

Tristan and Khloe split up in January after it came to light that he had fathered another child while still dating Khloe. Since 2016, the couple has had an on-and-off romance. In 2018, they welcomed their first kid. Prince, Tristan’s 5-year-old son with ex Jordan Craig, is also his child.

The announcement of the newborn follows Khloe’s disclosure of her difficulties conceiving. In the opening episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ in March 2021, Khloe said that the doctors had informed her that if she choose to become pregnant again, it would be a high-risk pregnancy. She claimed that Kim Kardashian’s sister was thinking about being a surrogate at the time.