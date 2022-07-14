Xiaomi launches Standing Fan 2 in India: Details inside

Mumbai: Consumer electronics brand based in China, Xiaomi launched its Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 in India . It is priced at Rs. 9,999 and is available in While colour. The fan can be pre-booked on company’s website at a special launch price of Rs. 5,999. The deliveries will begin from July 19.

The Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 comes with a silent BLDC inverter motor and 7+5 wing-shaped blades. It can be controlled via an application that can be downloaded on a user’s smartphone and offers support for voice commands. The Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 features 100 speed levels and three-dimensional air flow. It can also be controlled using Alexa and Google Assistant.