Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won’t feature Daniel Kaluuya.

Oscar-winner The next action film ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ from Marvel Comics won’t feature Hollywood star Daniel Kaluuya, according to Variety. The much anticipated superhero movie is the follow-up to Ryan Coogler’s smash success ‘Black Panther,’ which debuted in 2018. In a recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Kaluuya explained that his decision to leave the second instalment of the movie was motivated by his engagement to act in Jordan Peele’s upcoming horror movie ‘Nope,’ which is scheduled for a July 22 release.

Wakanda Forever has been completed and is scheduled to premiere on November 11, 2022. In the film ‘Black Panther,’ Kaluuya plays W’Kabi, the Border Tribe’s security chief and best friend of T’Challa/Black Panther. Wakanda is a mythical African kingdom.

In the middle of 2019, the superhero film’s sequel was revealed. Marvel Studios declared that they would not be casting a replacement face to play T’Challa after the colon cancer that claimed the life of the film’s star, Chadwick Boseman, in 2020. Instead, while simultaneously paying tribute to Boseman’s legacy, the sequel will centre on other characters from the ‘Black Panther’ universe.

In the newest instalment of the franchise, actors Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett will all reprise their previous roles. Dominique Thorne, who joins the sequel as Riri Williams/Ironheart and is making her Marvel debut, as well as Michaela Coel and Tenoch Huerta, whose roles have not yet been made public, have been added as new cast members.

‘Black Panther,’ an American sci-fi action film produced by Kevin Feige, was a commercial success and received widespread acclaim from audiences. The film received an Academy Award for Best Original Score.