Commodity Market: Gold price slips down

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold slipped down in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,200, lower by Rs 320 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4650, lower by Rs 40. Yesterday gold price surged by Rs 160 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 50,197 per 10 gram, lower by 0.06% or Rs 31. Silver futures traded lower by 0.23% or Rs 129 at Rs 54,906 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,713.04 per ounce. Price of spot gold has lost 1.6% so far this week. U.S. gold futures rose by 0.4% to $1,712.10. Among other precious metals, silver dipped by 0.1% to $18.36 per ounce. Price of silver has fallen about 4.9% this week. Platinum gained by 0.5% to $847.36. It has dropped about 5.5%. Palladium rose by 0.8% to $1,911.45. It has lost about 12.4% this week.