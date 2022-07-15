Gulf country opens airspace to all airlines

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has decided to open its airspace to all airlines. The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) in Saudi Arabia announced this. The decision will allow more overflights to and from Israel. Bypassing Saudi Arabian airspace had added to flight times and increased fuel burn on some services to and from Israel.

Also Read: BCCI announces ‘Team India’ for West Indies tour

US President Joe Biden has welcomed the decision of Saudi Arabia. ‘This decision paves the way for a more integrated, stable, and secure Middle East region, which is vital for the security and prosperity of the United States and the American people, and for the security and prosperity of Israel’, said White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.