Hero launches Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition

Mumbai: Popular two wheeler brand in India, Hero launched its new entry-level adventure bike named Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition in the Indian markets. The Hero Xpulse 200 4V is priced at Rs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Rally Kit for the Hero Xpulse 200 4V costs an additional Rs 46,000. The Rally Kit gives a number of off-road specific upgrades including increased ground clearance, a revised suspension set-up, off-road focused tyres and more.

The Xpulse 200 4V Rally Kit is powered by 199.6cc single-cylinder air-and-oil-cooled engine. The engine gives out 19.1hp at 8,500rpm and 17.35Nm at 6,500rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The bike equips a 276mm front disc and a 220mm rear unit, paired to a single-channel ABS unit. The fuel tank has 13-litre capacity.