Indian Railways adds a new stoppage to this train

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to add a new stoppage to a train. The North Eastern Railway Zone has decided to add a new stoppage for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express train. The decision was taken for the convenience of the passengers.

Train number 14611 Ghazipur City – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and train number 14612 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Ghazipur City will now stop at at Nihalgarh station in Uttar Pradesh from July 15.

Train number 14612 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Ghazipur City Express will arrive at Nihalgarh station at 1:03 am and depart at 1:05 am. Train number 14611 Ghazipur City – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra will arrive at Nihalgarh station at 1:24 pm and depart at 1:26 pm. The train has given this additional stoppage for 6 months and this will be reviewed after.