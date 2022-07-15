Jay-Z claims he isn’t ‘actively’ producing music or albums but won’t ‘ever go retired.’

For the second season of his show Hart to Heart, one of the biggest names in American hip-hop, Jay-Z, recently spoke with comedian and actor Kevin Hart. Additionally, the show’s creators posted a sneak look of the interview on social media on Thursday.

Jay-Z may be heard discussing his retirement plans in the brief film. Although he is now not producing music or albums, he is heard claiming that he will never leave the business because you never know what you might want to release next.

‘I don’t know what happens next. I’m not actively making music, or making an album or have plans to make an album, but I never wanna say I’m retired. It’s a gift and who am I to shut it off?’ Jay-Z told Hart.

Following the release of ‘The Black Album,’ Jay-Z famously declared his retirement from the hip-hop world in 2003. He even threw a star-studded retirement bash and concert at Madison Square Garden, However, within 3 years, he returned with another album ‘Kingdom Come’ in 2006.

For those unaware, Jay-Z last released an album nearly five years ago. It was titled ‘4:44’.

The second season of the well-known celebrity chat show ‘Hart to Heart’ is about to premiere, and it will feature a tonne of brand-new famous guests and entertaining segments. Chris Rock and other legendary comedians will appear on the Peacock’s original chat programme.

On Peacock TV, the programme will make its debut on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 3.00 AM EST. Additionally, this season supposedly has eleven episodes.