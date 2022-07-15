Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomes their second child.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their second child together, a baby girl. The information was confirmed by agents for both celebrities. Willa was born in 2020, and the American singer-songwriter and British actress are already parents.

The officials, according to the website, added, ‘Joe and Sophie are pleased to announce the arrival of their newborn girl.’

The ‘Game of Thrones’ actress revealed that she is expecting her second child in an interview with Elle UK in May.

Turner was reported in the article as saying: ‘I live my life for the purpose of nurturing the next generation. Observing my baby grow in strength is the greatest joy in life.’

‘We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever,’ the article further added.

During the Met Gala 2022, Turner flaunted her baby bump when she arrived on the red carpet dressed in a floor-length embellished black gown.

Now, congratulations are in order for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019.