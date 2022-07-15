Nokia announces Nokia T10 tablet: Details

Mumbai: Nokia announced that it will launch a new tablet named ‘Nokia T10’. It is offered in two storage configurations — 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB variant.

The new tablet features an 8-inch HD display. The new tab will run on Android 12. It is powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC. The Nokia T10 tablet packs a 5,100 mAh battery that supports 10W (5V/ 2A) charging. It comes in a Wi-Fi model and a Wi-Fi + 4G LTE variant. The tab equips an 8-megapixel primary camera with autofocus and flash and also a 2-megapixel front-facing camera. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) and Bluetooth v5.0.