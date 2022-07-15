Nokia launches new budget smartphone in India: price and specifications

Mumbai: Popular smartphone brand, Nokia launched its latest budget smartphone named ‘Nokia C21 Plus’ in India. The new smartphone is priced at Rs. 10,299 for the 3GB + 32GB model . The 4GB + 64GB model costs Rs. 11,299. The budget smartphone is available in Dark Cyan and Warm Grey colours.

The new handset features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600 × 720 pixels resolution. It is powered by 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU and runs on Android 11 Go Edition. The smartphone packs a a dual rear camera setup and a 5-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls. It houses 5050mAh battery with 10W charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB (with OTG), and a 3.5mm headphone jack.