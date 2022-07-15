Renowned actor- filmmaker Prathap Pothen found dead in his flat in Chennai

Chennai: Famous Indian actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen was found dead at his flat in Chennai. He was 69. The actor, who was an active presence in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films from the 1980s, also made his mark in the industry as a scriptwriter, director and producer.

Pratap Pothen was born on August 13, 1952. Prathap completed his education at Lawrence School, Lovedale in Ooty and Madras Christian College. Prathap married actress Radhika in 1985 and got separated in 1986. He then remarried Amala Sathyanath in 1990. The couple have a daughter. Their marriage too ended after 22 years, in 2012.

He has acted in about 100 films in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu as well as Hindi and directed 12 films. His last movie was ‘Barroz’ starring Mohanlal which is yet to be released. He has played memorable roles in movies like ‘Ayalum Njanum Thammil’, ’22 Female Kottayam’, ‘Idukki Gold’, ‘Ezra’, ‘Uyare’ and ‘Bangalore Days’. His other noted works in Tamil include ‘Moodupani’, ‘Varumayin Niram Sivappu’, ‘Nenjathai Killathe’ and ‘Panneer Pushpangal’. He has directed three films in Malayalam – Rithubhedam, Daisy and Oru Yathramozhi. He also owned an ad agency called ‘Green Apple’.

He has won Filmfare Award for Best Actor for Thakara in 1979, Filmfare Award for Best Actor for Chamaram in 1980, Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director for Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai in 1985, Filmfare Award for Best Director for Rithubhedam in 1987, SIIMA Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role for 22 Female Kottayam in 2012, and Kerala State Film Award – Special Jury Award in 2014.