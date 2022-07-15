DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Singapore Open Super 500 Badminton: Saina Nehwal crashes out

Jul 15, 2022, 03:16 pm IST

Singapore: In badminton, ace Indian player Saina Nehwal crashed out of the Singapore Open Super 500 Badminton tournament. Sain Nehwal suffered lost to Aya Ohori of Japan in the women’s singles quarterfinals. Aya Ohori defeated the Indian player by ‘ 13-21, 21-15, 20-22’.

Also Read: Singapore Open Super 500 Badminton: PV Sindhu enter semifinals 

Meanwhile, two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu entered the semifinals of the women’s singles at the Singapore Open Super 500 Badminton tournament. Pv Sindhu defeated Han Yue  of China by ‘ 17-21, 21-11, 21-19’ in the quarterfinals. Sindhu will next face  Saena Kawakami of Japan in the semis.

Tags
shortlink
Jul 15, 2022, 03:16 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button