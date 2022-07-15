Singapore Open Super 500 Badminton: Saina Nehwal crashes out

Singapore: In badminton, ace Indian player Saina Nehwal crashed out of the Singapore Open Super 500 Badminton tournament. Sain Nehwal suffered lost to Aya Ohori of Japan in the women’s singles quarterfinals. Aya Ohori defeated the Indian player by ‘ 13-21, 21-15, 20-22’.

Meanwhile, two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu entered the semifinals of the women’s singles at the Singapore Open Super 500 Badminton tournament. Pv Sindhu defeated Han Yue of China by ‘ 17-21, 21-11, 21-19’ in the quarterfinals. Sindhu will next face Saena Kawakami of Japan in the semis.