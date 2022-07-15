Singapore Open Super 500 Badminton:MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila bow out

Singapore: In badminton, India men’s doubles pair of MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila bowed out of the Singapore Open Super 500 Badminton. The Indian duo lost to Mohamed Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia by ’21-10, 18-21, 17-21′.

Earlier India’s two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu entered the semifinals of the women’s singles at the Singapore Open Super 500 Badminton tournament. She defeated Han Yue of China by ‘ 17-21, 21-11, 21-19’ in the quarterfinals. But, Saina Nehwal failed to enter the semis. Saina Nehwal was defeated by Aya Ohori of Japan in the women’s singles quarterfinals