Tata launches new variant of Tata Nexon: Price and features

Mumbai: Popular automobile brand based in India, Tata Motors has launched a new variant of its compact Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), Tata Nexon. Tata launched XM+(S) variant of the popular SUV. It is priced at Rs 9.75 lakh, ex-showroom.

The new variant will be available in both petrol and diesel engines- a 120 PS 1.2L turbo-petrol engine, a 110 PS 1.5L diesel engine- with both 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox options.

Also Read: Hero launches Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition

Tata Nexon XM+(S) comes equipped with an electric sunroof, 7” floating infotainment system with android auto and apple car play, 4 speaker system, cooled glove box, rear AC vents, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, digital instrument cluster, multi drive modes, 12 V rear power socket and a shark fin antenna.