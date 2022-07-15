The Russo Brothers want to direct ‘Secret Wars’ for the MCU.

The most recent ‘Avengers’ films, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ cost a whopping $500 million to produce, but they also more than delivered. Marvel Studios had higher expectations for the films’ critical and box office achievements. The films’ combined box office receipts of astounding $4.83 billion marked the end of the Infinity Saga and the threat posed by Thanos.

But since then, the stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have not shone very brightly. Beyond a few hazy hints, we have no idea how the new story is developing or who the next Big Bad will be. However, a number of planned MCU projects should provide more proof, allowing us to at least theorise. Even speculation is impossible without at least a little information.

The Russo Brothers, who were responsible for directing the last two ‘Avengers’ films, have indicated that they would be open to adapting the ‘Secret Wars’ plot from the comics. Be aware that it has nothing to do with the Marvel Comics’ ‘Secret Invasion’ storyline, which depicts the Kree as alien invaders who pose as humans and live among them.

They told Deadline, ‘Our love for Marvel is based on the books that we read as kids and the books that we fell in love with. The one series that we adored growing up was Secret Wars. It’s incredibly ambitious, it would be bigger than Infinity War and Endgame, but it’s a massive undertaking. And, you know, those two movies were very hard to make. So, trying to imagine making another two movies even bigger than those two—we’re going to have to sleep on it.’

Marvel Comics has had two crossover events called ‘Secret Wars,’ the first in 1984 and the second in 2015. The initial crossover, which combined all of the franchises into one massive plot, was a first in Marvel’s history. The heroes were summoned to a mechanical ring that had inexplicably materialised in Central Park in New York. They are taken to a place called Battleworld when they get close. It is later discovered that a group of superheroes and supervillains had been abducted by Beyonder, a potent cosmic entity, during a conflict between good and evil. You see, Beyonder simply wants to know who would triumph.

In the 2015 version, the main Marvel Universe is destroyed and other alternate universes’ earth begins to combine to form Battleworld.

As one can tell, adapting ‘Secret Wars’ will be a tall order indeed, one that surpasses anything seen in the MCU until now. But if anybody is up to the task, it is the Russos.