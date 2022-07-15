Women’s Euro 2022: France to the quarterfinals after a 2-1 victory against Belgium.

At New York Stadium in South Yorkshire on Thursday, France defeated Belgium in the final game of Matchday-2 of the Women’s Euro 2022 by a score of 2-1.

With 60% of the ball during the game, France had the most possession and the most chances, resulting in a total of 7 shots on goal out of a total of 27 attempts.

With only 2 shots throughout the entire game, only one of which was on target, Belgium appeared vulnerable on the other side.

Kadidiatou With a headed effort that was placed at the back post, Diani gave France the early advantage in the game. Within six minutes of the game’s beginning, France’s left-back Sakina Karchaoui provided an excellent lofted pass to the right winger, who finished the effort from the six-yard box. In the 15th minute, Diani had a tap-in opportunity to score twice, but Belgium goalkeeper Nicky Evrard parried the ball away. Karchaoui, who was looking threatening on the left wing for France by consistently setting up opportunities for the team, supplied the right-footed effort once more.

The French number 9 Marie-Antoinette Katoto had to be lifted off the ground in the 17th minute due to an injury. Losing their star striker so early in the game was a significant setback for the French team. Ouleymata Sarr, a striker, took her place. At the halfway point of the match, France appeared at ease. However, Belgium fought back with a goal from Janice Cayman in the 36th minute. Tessa Wullaert made a beautiful through pass as Cayman stretched out to tie the game for Belgium.

In the 41st minute of play, Griedge Mbock Bathy scored a goal for France to take the lead. He converted a close-range header. The goal was assisted by Clara Mateo, the French number 10, after Mateo herself took a corner and crossed the ball. The first half came to a conclusion with the goal. Despite France’s extremely dominant performance and the several chances they generated, Belgium was still in the game as a result of left winger Cayman’s first goal.

The second half of the game was somewhat dull as France missed many opportunities and the Belgian team barely had a chance to compete. However, thanks to Amber Tysiak’s handball in the area in the 86th minute, France had a chance to extend its lead from the penalty spot. Tysiak, who had previously received a yellow card, surrendered the penalty that led to her dismissal. Wendie Renard of France took the penalty kick, but she was unable to score because Belgian goalkeeper Evrard parried her feeble attempt to the right corner of the goal. Renard also missed the chance after it rebounded, but her shot missed the mark.

The match ended with a score of 2-1 with France winning the game. France was also able to maintain their first spot in Group D with the win as Matchday-2 came to end. Next Tuesday, France will face Iceland who is second in Group-D.