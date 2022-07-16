Ahead of Parliament, DMK, Opposition skips Speaker’s all-party meet, except Congress

Ahead of Monday’s monsoon session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla scheduled an all-party meeting, but all opposition parties—aside from the Congress and the DMK—did not attend.

At the evening meeting conducted on the grounds of the Parliament, only TR Balu from the DMK and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress represented the opposition.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress stated after the meeting, ‘Have demanded discussion on Centre’s short-term recruitment scheme for the Armed Forces, Agnipath scheme, unemployment, farmers’ issues.’

‘Sufficient time should be given to the Opposition in the House to raise issues,’ Chowdhury said. The meeting was not attended by anyone from the TMC, NCP, Samajwadi Party, BSP, BJD, CPM, JMM, TRS, TDP, Akali Dal, or other parties.

The Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) of Andhra Pradesh was addressed at the meeting by Mithun Reddy.

This usual all-party meeting is held by the Speaker before to the opening of each parliamentary session. Parliament’s Monsoon session will start on July 18.