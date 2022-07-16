As terror threat looms over Kanwar Yatra, Uttarakhand Police tightens security.

On Thursday, the Uttarakhand Police confirmed that the state police is on high alert and that strict security precautions have been put in place for the Kanwar Yatra. This time, the police are using drones to monitor the Yatra as well.

In advance of the Kanwar Yatra, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) released an alert on Thursday for a number of states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh.

This is a general advisory from the Home Ministry to Uttarakhand and other state polices, according to DGP Uttarakhand Police Ashok Kumar, who spoke to India Today. Our police force has already been warned to be cautious during the Kanwar Yatra.

According to sources, MHA has ordered state governments to improve security for ‘Kanwariyas’ due to the threat posed by extreme elements.