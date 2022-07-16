Bombay High Court suspends life sentence, allows bail to 2006 Aurangabad Arms haul case accused

A man charged in the 2006 Aurangabad Arms haul case has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court. The Mumbai Sessions Court found the accused guilty under many sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and sentenced him to life in jail.

The Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested the accused, identified as Bilal Ahmed Abdul Razaq, in May 2006.

Bilal has made a strong case for the grant of bail, according to the Bombay High Court Bench, and the court is also taking into account the fact that ‘Bilal has been in jail for more than 16 years.’