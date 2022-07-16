Exports from Jammu Kashmir can increase 3 times in next 5 years: Says LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, launched the first District Export Plans on Friday in the presence of Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel. Speaking at the event, held at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre on the banks of Dal Lake, said that efforts are being made to ensure every district from the northern state exports something or the other.

‘We will try to export from every district of Jammu and Kashmir in the coming time. We are running with a target that we can increase exports by 3 times in the coming 5 years’, Sinha said. The initiative has been taken up with an aim to provide a platform for all stakeholders of industries, and commerce including horticulture, art and craft. ‘With a vision to convert all 20 districts into an export hub, J&K UT unveiled its District Export Plans in presence of Hon’ble Union MoS, Commerce and Industry Anupriya S Patel. The region possesses several comparative advantages like climate, rich art and craft culture’, Sinha tweeted.

Officials informed that plans were being discussed for the last two years and now every district will have an export plan. The officials also said that every district will have a unique plan to boost exports from the region. ‘The government is trying to increase exports. The handicrafts and horticulture have a lot of potential, and thus keeping each unique product from these districts these plans have been made’, said Director Commerce and Industry, (Jammu and Kashmir), Mahmood Ahmad Shah. People have lauded the authorities for this step and stated that they look forward to possibilities in the future.