Food poisoning at an Andhra madrasa, 12-year-old boy dead, two others critical

At the Islamia Noorul Huda madrasa in Gurazala Mandal of Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district on Saturday, a 12-year-old child died and two other students were seriously ill from food poisoning after they ate a leafy vegetable curry.

Six madrasa students reportedly ate a leafy vegetable curry that was provided by a person close to the madrasa on Saturday, according to Gurzala Police Inspector Dharmendra Babu.

‘They had it for lunch and dinner yesterday. But the leftover was consumed by these six students at 10:30 am on Saturday. Five of them were affected due to food poisoning,’ the cop said.

‘While they were being shifted to the hospital, a 12-year-old student, Munna, died. Two students are critical and are being treated,’ he said.

‘The other two students are stable. We have not received any complaints so far, so no case has been registered. The body has been sent to the government hospital for autopsy,’ according to the police inspector.