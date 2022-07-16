‘Heartbeat’ in space: An enigmatic radio signal from nowhere has been detected

We are unaware of any life outside of Earth. There is still no concrete evidence. We have made an effort to get in touch with extraterrestrial civilizations (if they exist). But as of yet, we have received no response. However, it is fascinating to consider the possibility that there is a civilization of aliens out there that has been attempting to get in touch with us but hasn’t been successful. at least until now.

Universities in the US and Canada have detected a radio signal that resembles a heartbeat. This radio signal, which originates in a far-off galaxy, flashes surprisingly frequently.

These signals are referred to as FRBs, or Fast Radio Bursts. FRBs typically last a few milliseconds. However, this FRB has persisted for a millisecond. The frequency of the bursts, which occur every 0.2 seconds, has been determined by the researchers. This is similar to a beating heart.

Scientists have given the FRB the designation FRB 20191221A. It has the longest FRB lifespan to date.

Countless billions of light years distant, a galaxy is sending forth radio signals. Although the origin of the radio bursts is unknown, scientists believe that a radio pulsar or magnetar is releasing the signal.

‘There are not many things in the universe that emit strictly periodic signals,’ says Daniele Michilli, a postdoc in MIT’s Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research. ‘Examples that we know of in our own galaxy are radio pulsars and magnetars, which rotate and produce a beamed emission similar to a lighthouse. And we think this new signal could be a magnetar or pulsar on steroids.’

The discovery has been reported in the journal Nature.