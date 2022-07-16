Hitler’s watch, will likely bring about $4 million at auction.

Alexander Historical Auctions, a business that specialises in historically significant antiques, is selling a wristwatch that is rumoured to have belonged to Adolf Hitler. The pre-sale estimate is $2 to $4 million. The gold Andreas Huber reversible wristwatch was given to Adolf Hitler on April 20, 1933, his 44th birthday, according to Watchpro.

It contains three dates, according to The Dailymail: Hitler’s birthday, the day he was appointed chancellor of Germany, and the day the Nazi party won the 1933 election. When he was chosen as Germany’s chancellor in 1933, it is said that the Nazi party he led gifted him the watch.

A French soldier discovered it and took the watch as ‘spoils of war’ on Friday, May 4, 1945, when his battalion became the first Allied force to reach Hitler’s retreat in Berchtesgaden in the mountains of Bavaria. The auctioneer claims that after researching the history of the watch, watchmakers and military historians have concluded that Adolf Hitler actually had it and that it is authentic.

According to Watchpro, Jaeger-LeCoultre has indicated in a statement that it does not acknowledge the validity of the watch. ‘Any suggestion that this is an original Jaeger-LeCoultre watch would be untrue, and the corporation would take appropriate action. The company is committed to the protection of its intellectual property and is prepared to take all necessary legal action to prevent the sale of frauds and counterfeits,’ the company states.