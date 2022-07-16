Illegal mining case; ED claims Rs 100 crore unearthed in Jharkhand, links leads to politicians

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been keeping an eye on Jharkhand’s white collar politicians and elite bureaucrats since the month of May. The ED has revealed the involvement of politicians and bureaucrats in the illegal mining trade that has been going on in Jharkhand, and they have made money by using their influence in the process.

The agency claims that a small number of bureaucrats and officers have turned their attention to money laundering. The ED has followed a trail of more than Rs 100 crores in relation to illegal mining.

ED disclosed that after conducting searches at several places in May 2022, they seized more than Rs 36 crore in bank accounts. Additionally, the bank accounts of Pankaj Mishra, an MLA who represents CM Hemant Soren, Yadav, a close associate of Pankaj, and other people have had their money frozen.

The ED made the shocking revelation that a large percentage of Rs 19.34 crore recovered from Puja Singhal and her husband abhishek jha’s CA’s location was amassed through illegal mining.